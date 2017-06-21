Seriously injured children being airlifted to hospital

Two kids were airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car at Pittsworth.

UPDATE 10.20AM: Two school-aged children have suffered head and suspected spinal injuries after being hit by a car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said given their condition they were expected to be flown to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the incident.

9.30AM: Two children seriously injured after being hit by a car are being airlifted to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a girl and boy were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Pittsworth Showgrounds.

The children are currently being loaded into the helicopter.

9AM: A rescue helicopter is en route to the Darling Downs after two children were hit by a car.

The incident happened about 8.20am at the intersection of Yandilla and Murray Sts at Pittsworth.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a helicopter R588 was on its way to the scene where the children were currently being treated.

8.30AM: Pedestrians are being treated by paramedics after being hit by a car on the Darling Downs.

Early reports suggest the pedestrians are two children, hit at the intersection of Yandilla and Murray Sts at Pittsworth.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene about 8.20am to reports of a single-vehicle traffic crash.

The spokeswoman confirmed pedestrians had been hit and were being treated at the scene.