Pedestrian hurt in collision with truck at Silkstone

Greg Osborn
4th Apr 2017 5:55 PM Updated: 6:07 PM
Police remain at the scene of a serious traffic crash near the corner of Blackstone Rd and Russell St at Silkstone.

The truck and pedestrian collision occurred just after 5pm.

It is believed a male patient suffered a suspected head injury.

He has since been transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A forensic crash unit is also on site.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route. 

