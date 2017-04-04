Pedestrian hurt in collision with truck at Silkstone

Police report that the truck and pedestrian collision occurred just after 5pm.

Police remain at the scene of a serious traffic crash near the corner of Blackstone Rd and Russell St at Silkstone.

The truck and pedestrian collision occurred just after 5pm.

It is believed a male patient suffered a suspected head injury.

He has since been transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A forensic crash unit is also on site.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route.

A forensic crash unit is also en route to the scene. Contributed

Police report that the truck and pedestrian collision occurred just after 5pm. Contributed