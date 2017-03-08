32°
Pauline Hanson sued for sacking elderly party chief

Claire Bickers News Corp Australia Network | 8th Mar 2017 2:37 PM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

PAULINE Hanson is facing a lawsuit for age discrimination after sacking her former WA state president for being "too old".

The One Nation leader dumped 87-year-old Ron McLean as state president and his 79-year-old wife Marye Louise Daniels as state secretary in February.

The pair had been One Nation members for nearly 20 years and poured nearly $100,000 of their own money into the party.

Now, just days out from the WA state election, the couple has announced they will fight the decision.

Ms Daniels said Senator Hanson had told the couple of her decision at their home on February 20, where she "came in like an army" at 8.40pm with her assistant James Ashby and her now state president Colin Picknell.

She said they were "devastated" when she told Mr McLean he would not be able to serve as he would be 91-years-old when he left Parliament.

Senator Hanson also demanded they hand over party records immediately.

The couple were largely responsible for vetting candidates in the lead up the this year's election and have worked out of their own home.

Mr McLean said the couple had been responsible for saving One Nation from "annihilation" when the party was facing legal action in 2003.

Topics:  discrimination editors picks one nation pauline hanson

