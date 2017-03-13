Pauline Hanson reviewing QLD strategy after WA election

PAULINE Hanson has said she may consider using a different strategy during Queensland's state election following the results in WA.

Pauline Hanson arriving back in Brisbane this morning after the WA election.

The One Nation party leader flew in to Brisbane this morning following last weekend's election results.

She said though she was "thrilled" with the result of the WA election, she will be reconsidering a preference deal with the Liberals.

"There is still a lot of support for me in WA, they just did not want (WA Liberal leader, Colin) Barnett," she said.

"We'll be thinking about a new strategy (in Queensland)."