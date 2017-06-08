Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

ONE Nation has won a bid to gag former treasurer Ian Nelson as it continues to deal with the fallout of two leaked tapes.

Lawyers for Senator Hanson launched legal action today against Mr Nelson and the ABC requesting they pay the politician damages for releasing "confidential information".

RELATED:

Police talk to Pauline Hanson advisor James Ashby

Pauline Hanson put party donations into her own account

James Ashby caught on tape: "I will deny I ever said this"

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane — complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson — flown by James Ashby. Supplied

Justice Francois Kunc granted the order this afternoon which will prevent Mr Nelson from broadcasting, publishing, distributing or using any recordings to do with the party until next Tuesday when the matter will be heard in court.

The party applied for the injunction as it continues to deal with the fallout of two tapes of private recordings being leaked to the media over the past month.

Queensland Police are currently investigating after the party after one leaked tape revealed Senator Hanson, her chief-of-staff James Ashby and other party officials brainstormed an apparent method to profit from party candidates and taxpayers ahead of the state election in a private meeting.

Read more at Courier-Mail