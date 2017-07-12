Paul Pisasale's travel papers 'part of corruption probe'

IPSWICH council is blocking the release of travel documents and expense claims from former mayor Paul Pisasale, saying the papers are part of a corruption probe.

The Courier-Mail had applied for documents under Right to Information laws about the then politician's controversial trip to Melbourne in May this year.

During that trip, while meeting developer Chris Pinzone at a Melbourne hotel, an unidentified person dropped off $50,000 in cash.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane. Dan Peled/AAP

The cash, subsequently seized from Pisasale at a Melbourne airport, was for another Chinese family client's legal settlement, barrister Sam Di Carlo said.

Mr Di Carlo also said he had asked the mayor to transport the money as a favour and the cash was unrelated to the developer Mr Pinzone.

More at Courier-Mail