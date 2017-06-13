20°
News

Paul Pisasale's cash dash was a mistake, says barrister

Charlie Peel | 13th Jun 2017 5:19 AM Updated: 6:53 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE barrister who asked Paul Pisasale to ferry $50,000 cash interstate on an urgent mission has conceded the rush job was not necessary.

In the latest twist in the ­bizarre saga in which the ­former Ipswich mayor was stopped with the money at Melbourne Airport, barrister Sam Di Carlo said the settlement for the legal dispute the cash was meant for still had not been signed.

That is despite the mistaken urgency of the money being delivered from China to Brisbane being key to Mr Pisasale agreeing to carry the cash at short notice.

Mr Di Carlo said misunderstanding and fatigue following an overseas trip had led him to incorrectly believe the settlement would fall over and his client could lose her home if the money was not paid immediately.

But a settlement still has not been reached more than a month after Mr Pisasale was found with the cash.

Read more at Courier-Mail
 

Well known Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo has made shock claims about the cash Paul Pisasale was carrying.
Well known Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo has made shock claims about the cash Paul Pisasale was carrying.
News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks paul pisasale

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Head injury fears for teen girl hit by bus in Ipswich

Head injury fears for teen girl hit by bus in Ipswich

Teenager taken to hospital in serious condition

Qld Maroons name team for 2017 State of Origin 2

Coach Kevin Walters during the Queensland State of Origin team training session in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. First match of the State of Origin takes place on Wednesday, 31 May.

Who will line up for Queensland in Origin 2?

Ipswich respite centre receives car following fundraiser

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors.

Gala cocktail party in Brookwater a big success.

Charges after dad threatened in horror carjacking

The blue Ford Falcon stolen from a petrol station in Helidon.

VIDEO: Dramatic police chase ends in arrest

Local Partners

QLD Budget 2017: Jobs package could be a vote-winner

TUESDAY'S budget will be the Queensland Government's opening broadside into winning back support in regional Queensland and holding off a resurgent LNP.

Bike ride nearly sends drug dealer to jail

Riding bike without a license breaches suspended sentence

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

THE Project star Carrie Bickmore has been lashed online for launching her beanie cancer appeal on the same day as a near identical fundraiser.

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

PERFECT PLACE TO START!

11 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $377,000

Brand new designer inspired home & proudly built by Bold Properties First home buyers could qualify for the $20,000 FHOG ( but be quick) Impressive street...

Big Block, Charming House, Great Location!

121 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Situated on a large 923m2 block, walking distance to Raceview primary school and surrounded by copious amounts of local amenities, this much loved home is vacant...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Under Contract!

9 Waight Street, Rosewood 4340

House 4 2 5 Under Contract!

Here is one with nothing to do but just move in. Less than 10 years young, this home was well thought out, expertly constructed & has been meticulously maintained.

&#39;BEST&#39; POSITION IN THE ESTATE!

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on 1 and 1/4 acres. Just 5 years old this...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

&quot;FABULOUS FAMILY HOME OFFERING GRACE AND SPACE&quot;

8 Railway Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 3 1 $499,000

This perfectly renovated highset home will have you in awe as you enter on the ground level. Defined areas with superior contempory finishes, modern interiors and...

Charming Colonial

182 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $259,000

With the market moving and homes are selling quickly this charming colonial home is ready for a renovation whether it be now or down the track. Live in the...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!