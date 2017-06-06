25°
Paul Pisasale: Who was the woman at Brisbane watch-house?

Trenton Akers | 26th Jun 2017 5:20 AM Updated: 8:12 AM

"SEXPERT" Patricia Petersen met her long-time friend, embattled former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, at the Brisbane watch-house upon his release last Wednesday.

Dr Petersen, who has run as a Greens candidate or an independent in eight elections during the past 20 years, said she wanted to make the trip to give Mr Pisasale support during a "difficult time".

"I was there because I know that Paul is a very unwell man and I have spoken to his brother, Charlie, who is extremely concerned about him," Dr Petersen said.

Dr Patricia Petersen dressed up for Australia Day
Dr Patricia Petersen dressed up for Australia Day Supplied

While she said she had a "very odd" relationship for almost 10 years with the man who used to be Australia's most popular politician, nothing more has ever come of it.

The pair first met when Dr Petersen ran for the Ipswich seat of Bundamba in the 2009 state election and the then mayor introduced himself.

Dr Patricia Petersen.
Dr Patricia Petersen. Contributed

