Paul Pisasale allegedly posed as PI to demand money

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale allegedly posed as a private detective when he called an interstate businessman and demanded money for the man's former mistress.

The extraordinary claim is the latest in a bizarre series of events Pisasale was embroiled in during the months leading up to his resignation on June 6.

A series of bugged telephone calls are at the centre of a Crime and Corruption Commission extortion investigation into Pisasale, including one call in which the then mayor allegedly pretended he was a private investigator acting for friend Yiu Tian Li.

Solicitor Cameron McKenzie said Ms Li had had a relationship with the New South Wales businessman, a taxi driver, and later found out he was married.

Pisasale became aware of the story and sought to help his friend Ms Li recover some money she felt she was owed after the end of the affair.

