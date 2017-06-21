23°
UPDATE: Court grants Pisasale bail despite police objections

jrbweekes
| 21st Jun 2017 9:37 AM Updated: 10:09 AM

UPDATE 10AM: Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been granted bail on an extortion charge, and two other charges, despite police objections.

Police argued in Brisbane Magistrates Court that Mr Pisasle should be kept in custody "for his own welfare".

Police were also concerned about him approaching witnesses.

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale.
Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale. AAP Image/Dan Peled

 

Mr Pisasale arrived in the dock soon after court began at 9am.

The magistrate spent some time reading what the police prosecutor described as a "lengthy affidavit" before hearing a completely separate case because of a scheduled 9.30am video link.

Mr Pisasale remained in the dock, his arms crossed, until that ended.

Police prosecutor Matt Kahler also asked for bail conditions to ensure prosecution witnesses were protected.

Defence lawyer Glen Cranny said one of the witnesses was Pisasale's property lawyer.

The other was a friend of the former Mayor.

"There's no reason to suggest that either of them would (require) distancing from Mr Pisasale," Mr Cranny said.

Witnesses names have been suppressed and the alleged extortion victim's name is also suppressed.

Mr Pisasale will be released from the watchhouse where he spent the night and will next appear in court on July 20.

His passport has been surrendered.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks paul pisasale

