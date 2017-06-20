BREAKING: Paul Pisasale arrested in Brisbane

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been arrested by police and is currently at Brisbane watchhouse on Roma Street.

It follows a CCC investigation that led to raids on Mr Pisasale's home and office the day before the colourful mayor resigned this month.

He resigned on June 6, citing ill health.

It later emerged that Mr Pisasale had been stopped by Australian Federal Police with $50,000 cash at Melbourne Airport in May.

Barrister Sam Di Carlo said the money was his and that his friend Mr Pisasale was carrying it to Brisbane as a favour.

Mr Di Carlo said the money was for a legal settlement for a Chinese client and that Mr Pisasale had been given the cash in the lobby of his Melbourne hotel.

Mr Pisasale was allegedly meeting a developer at the time the money was dropped off to him but Mr Di Carlo said the incidents were not related.

