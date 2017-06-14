Pisasale $50k cash: More on developer revealed

THE developer who met Paul Pisasale before the then Ipswich mayor was stopped with $50,000 at Melbourne Airport is proposing a multi-million dollar development in Ipswich's Yamanto.

The developer has this year tried to delay an application for a commercial project and submit a new plan with council.

At one stage, a contractor said the developer, Chris Pinzone's CJP Queensland, was "arranging a meeting through the mayor's office", with a council development planner to also attend.

CJP has provided hospitality to Mr Pisasale at least three times, according to his register of interests.

A May 12 meeting was listed as happening in Sydney, but actually took place at Mr Pisasale's Melbourne hotel. During the meeting, a man delivered the $50,000 to Mr Pisasale.

