Passenger killed, driver airlifted after horror crash

4th Jul 2017 5:00 PM Updated: 5:55 PM

An elderly woman has been airlifted from a fatal single-vehicle crash on Esk/Hampton Rd at Redbank Creek, near Esk earlier today.

The male passenger she was travelling with was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is believed the car hit a tree.

The helicopter&#39;s critical care doctor spent more than an hour stabilising the patient.
The helicopter's critical care doctor spent more than an hour stabilising the patient. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel freed the woman from the vehicle and treated her for multi-trauma injuries.

Paramedics then drove her a short distance to a waiting RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

The helicopter's critical care doctor spent more than an hour stabilising the patient before she was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

A Brisbane-based rescue chopper has also had a busy day airlifting two young boys from Cherbourg Hospital.

A boy, aged 6, was airlifted to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane after a metal door on an animal enclosure flung open and struck him in the eye.

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to Toowoomba Base Hospital with a respiratory condition.

He was in a stable condition.

