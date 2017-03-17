Baden Bond: Parents front court for toddler's murder

Baden Bond was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.

UPDATE: THE parents of Baden Bond have appeared in court charged with murdering the little boy.

Shane Arthur Simpson, 49, and Dina Colleen Bond, 43, appeared briefly in the dock in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

They cannot apply for bail in the magistrates court jurisdiction due to the seriousness of the charge and their cases were adjourned to April 10.

The court was told the pair did not want to appear in court in person, but the magistrate insisted they be brought into the dock.

EARLIER: A MAN and woman have been charged with murder after police appealed for information into the disappearance of toddler Baden Bond, who vanished a decade ago.

A 43-year-old Woodridge woman and a 49-year-old man from Toormina, in NSW, have each been charged with murder.

Two people were arrested on Thursday.

They are both due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

It will be alleged 22-month-old Baden was killed sometime between March 26 and May 17 at Woodridge or elsewhere in the state of Queensland.

Baden Bond was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.

Last nights arrests came after detectives made a public appeal for information on Tuesday.

Pair arrested over toddler's disappearance

Earlier, the Courier-Mail reported Baden was in the care of his parents at the time of his disappearance and there were no records of him attending any school or medical appointment from that time.

His family left Queensland and moved to New South Wales in August 2007.

In January last year, a magistrate in a northern NSW town hearing a case involving the family asked of the whereabouts of the boy.

The parents, who have a number of children, told the magistrate he had gone to live with relatives in another part of the state.

Repeated attempts by police to verify their story failed to find any trace of the boy.

Queensland police began digging up the backyard of the Wagawn St property in Woodridge last year.

Bones found at the property are still being forensically examined and police say it will take a few months to determine if they are human.

"We are treating this as a homicide," Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said yesterday.

"I ask any person who has any knowledge of what occurred to Baden or any knowledge of Baden's demise to contact Crime Stoppers."

Det Insp Hansen said the boy's family had given police a "number of versions" but none had led to the boy.

"We have searched every possible location for Baden," he said.

"They have given us those versions, that he is with relatives, that he is with different people, but certainly all our investigations have proven negative."