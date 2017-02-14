Pack of thugs leave teen for dead at train station

A PACK of five teenage thugs attacked a drunk 18-year-old man at an Ipswich train station, kicked him in the face and left him for dead.

Among them were Jeremiah Solomona Raymond Coggins, 19, and Tray Matthew Naylor, 18, who were a part of the mob that formed around the young victim as he vomited at Riverview train station after a night drinking on February 27 last year.

The man was kicked in the back of the legs, punched in the head, pulled to the ground and then kicked in the face before he became unconscious.

The group ran off with his wallet, phone and watch. His phone was later found in a bin at a public Ipswich high school.

Both the teenagers were sentenced in Ipswich District Court yesterday for their role in the crime.

Naylor's defence lawyer, Tim Ryan, said his client "knew they were going to take his things when they walked over to him".

Coggins' defence lawyer, Edwin Whitton, said the offending happened while his client was on school holidays and had been given spirits at a party on the night.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Naylor, who was 17 at the time of offending, was "in the twilight zone" between being an adult and a child.

In Queensland, the law considers an offender an adult when they turn 17.

"I assume you weren't aware of it at the time but you are now, that the offence carries the same maximum penalty as murder, life imprisonment," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"What started out as a drunken offence with a group of five mates progressed into the commission by both of you to an offence that carries life imprisonment.

"The community is appalled by people being set upon at a railway station by groups of young thugs.

"People should be able to get on and off a train without being set upon.

"You rendered him unconscious, bashed him and left him for dead. He was a drunk man who you kicked in the head and thought he's unconscious, let's get out of here."

Both Naylor and Coggins pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in company with violence.

Naylor also pleaded guilty to separate charges of two counts of robbery in company with violence and one count of attempted stealing.

They came after a man was robbed of his cigarettes in the Darra train station car park on January 24 last year.

During the incident a child offender threatened the man and said "if you call the cops I'll come back and kill you and your family".

Naylor was sentenced to three years probation and 100 hours community service while Coggins was sentenced to two years probation with no conviction recorded.