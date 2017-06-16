24°
Optus data network restored after outages across the state

The Courier-Mail | 16th Jun 2017 10:39 AM Updated: 12:36 PM
The Optus 4G network was down.
The Optus 4G network was down.

UPDATE: OPTUS says a problem with their mobile data service has been resolved after customers across the state reported issues.

Earlier this morning, customers in Queensland reported problems with their mobile 4G coverage.

Users were complaining on Twitter that they could not access their internet and mobile data.

Phone calls and SMS do not seem to be affected.

Earlier, an Optus spokeswoman said mobile customers in Queensland may be experiencing disruptions to their data services this morning as a result of a technical issue with the local mobile network.

"Optus is working to get services restored as quickly as possible," she said.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience experienced and appreciate their patience."

 

EARLIER: OPTUS customers in Queensland have been reporting problems with their mobile 4G coverage.

Users were complaining on Twitter that they could not access their internet and mobile data.

SEQ customers are experiencing the brunt of today's Optus outage.
SEQ customers are experiencing the brunt of today's Optus outage.

Phone calls and SMS do not seem to be affected.

An Optus spokeswoman said mobile customers in Queensland may be experiencing disruptions to their data services this morning as a result of a technical issue with the local mobile network.

"Optus is working to get services restored as quickly as possible," she said.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience experienced and appreciate their patience."

Topics:  4g editors picks network fault optus optus outage

Ready to SELL your property?

