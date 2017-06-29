25°
UPDATE: Police lay charges after finding cannabis

Anna Hartley
29th Jun 2017 12:00 PM Updated: 1:52 PM

UPDATE: A 60-year-old man has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of anything for use in commission of a crime after a police raid in Karalee yesterday.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a 29-year-old man from Karalee was also in the process of being charged for six alleged offences relating to producing, supplying, possession of dangerous drugs.

"A 59-year-old woman is also in the process of being charged with with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of anything for use in commission of a crime," the QPS spokesperson said.

"All three will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 26."

INITIAL: A FEMALE police officer has been seriously assaulted during a police raid of a large Ipswich drug lab, police report.

Officers from the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad yesterday executed a search warrant at a Karalee address where police will allege they located a quantity of drugs and a sophisticated hydroponic setup.

Officers attended the Settler Way property just before midday with police allegedly locating 75 items including four mature cannabis plants, seeds, growing enhancers as well as a large amount of chemicals.

Officers from the Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team attached to State Crime Command will attend the address in relation to investigations into the hydroponic clandestine laboratory located in the garage.

Police will allege a female police officer was also kicked in the leg by a woman during the search.

The officer received treatment in hospital for an injury to her knee.

A 24-year-old Ipswich woman has been charged with one count each of serious assault police and obstruct police.

She is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 19.

Investigations into the drugs and laboratory which were located at the property are continuing.

Topics:  drugs editors picks hydroponic drug system karalee

