Nurses, staff still owe Queensland Health $38 million

Jessica Marszalek | 18th Jul 2017 7:01 AM
Health Minister Cameron Dick there was $38 million still owing from the payroll debacle. The debt incurred between 2010 and 2013. Picture: Stewart McLean
Health Minister Cameron Dick there was $38 million still owing from the payroll debacle. The debt incurred between 2010 and 2013. Picture: Stewart McLean

NEARLY 32,000 Queensland Health employees still owe $38 million in payroll overpayments.

Health Minister Cameron Dick has, for the first time, released the number of nurses and doctors paying back overpayments under the Bligh government's infamous health payroll bungle.

But he said the amount owed had nearly halved in the past two years.

Almost $70 million was owed in February 2015 and $38.3 million was outstanding last month, with 12,337 people clearing their debts in that time.

Nearly 1400 people still owe more than $5000, 8840 workers still owe between $1000 and $5000 and 21,640 people are paying back amounts up to $1000.

Topics:  cameron dick queensland health

