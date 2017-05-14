21°
Not funny: An open letter to the 'Aussie' Eurovision mooner

Anna Hartley
| 14th May 2017 12:33 PM
SECURITY!
Contributed

DEAR 'Aussie' mooner, I have one question for you. Why?

This is an open letter to the Ukranian comedian who represented 'Australia' in the worst of ways at Eurovision.

At the half time show when last year's winner Jamala was performing live he decided to walk up on stage with an Aussie flag on his shoulders and moon the whole of Europe at an event when unity in was the key theme.

This man, and I use that term loosely as he obviously hasn't matured mentally much past his early teens, is in fact Ukrainian media personality Vitalii Sediuk, notorious for ambushing female celebrities.

He grabbed model Gigi Hadid who hit back after fearing for her life and he also attempted to sexually assault Kim Kardashian.

Aussie entrant Isaiah Firebrace - who ended up slipping from fourth place to ninth after a poor crowd vote - said he, "didn't know what was going on in that person's head" and I agree. Some blamed the slip on the streaker, myself included.

Isiah Firebrace gave an amazing performance and was left confused by his &#39;fellow Aussie&#39;s&#39; antics
Contributed

Vitalii, on a more serious note Eurovision is a huge deal in Europe. Ridiculously so. The winners are sought after, admired and obsessed over.

Jamala had no idea who you were. You could have been a crazed fan with a weapon, or a drunk Eurovision fan who hated her for beating his favourite contestant last year and wanted revenge.

No to mention terrorism has never been such a big concern for Eurovision.

To put it simply you're lucky you weren't injured or shot.

While I would not wish that on anyone I most certainly would never welcome you to Australia.

Scaring women who are doing their job is not funny.

Potentially ruining a chance for a young singer to get a serious notch in his belt is not funny.

I know you're doing this for attention in the hopes we talk about you but all the same I need to call you out.

You are not funny.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  eurovision 2017 opinion

SCARING women who are doing their job is not funny, nor is damaging a young Australian singer's career

