Nominate a Queensland great

NOMINATE NOW: NRL great Mal Meninga is asking people to nominate those who make Queensland a better place to live for the 2017 Queensland Great Awards.

DO you know someone who has helped to make your neighbourhood, your suburb, your city or your state great?

Nominate a friend, colleague, family member, community leader of institution for the 2017 Queensland Greats Awards. The annual awards recognise the efforts and achievements of extraordinary individuals and institutions making a positive difference in Queensland communities.

NRL legend, Mal Meninga was a 2016 Queensland Greats Awards recipient. Mr Meninga said the awards turned the spotlight on the tireless efforts of everyday Queenslanders who dedicate their lives to making a difference.

"There are thousands of remarkable Queenslanders whose efforts to improve their communities deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” he said.

"It could be a mate or family member, leader or even a community organisation - if you think they are helping to make our state great, I encourage you to put them forward.”

Since the program's inception in 2001, 80 individuals, 11 institutions and two posthumous recipients have been honoured as Queensland Greats.

The Award Categories are as follows:

1) Individual - For individuals who have shown a lifetime of dedication and contribution to the development of Queensland.

2) Posthumous - To honour deceased individuals who demonstrated a lifetime of dedication and contribution to the development of Queensland.

3) Institution - For companies or organisations operating in Queensland, public or private, regardless of size or industry, that have contributed to Queensland for a considerable period. This includes multi-national subsidiaries, partnerships, franchises, non-government associations, community organisations, registered charities, government agencies and bodies.

Nominations for this year's awards will close at 5pm on Wednesday, March 22.

To find out more regarding the program or to nominate a Queensland Great, visit www.qld.gov.au/qldgreats.