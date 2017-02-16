32°
Nollsey's 'hilarious' Valentine's Day post goes viral

Helen Spelitis
| 16th Feb 2017 1:45 PM Updated: 5:24 PM
VIRAL SENSATION: Shannon Noll 'fans' have left thousands of comments on a Valentine's Day post using Aussie slang jokingly asking him to return items including cricket balls, shirts and DVDs.
WHAT started as a seemingly innocent Valentine's Day post for singer Shannon Noll has quickly turned into a classic Aussie roast fest. 

On Tuesday 'Nollsey' posted a photo with himself and a woman sipping champagne captioned "out to dinner for Valentines Day with this hotty. Happy Valentines Day to everyone out there, hope you make it count."

His post has since been shared more than 400 times and attracted thousands of comments but the majority aren't wishing him and his date a good night.

Instead, social media users have taken the opportunity to leave 'tongue-in-cheek', very 'Australian' comments referring to him as 'cobber' and asking if he can return a variety of 'borrowed' items including a cricket ball and a blow-up doll.

One comment from Aaron Murphy, which attracted more than 250 replies, reads;

'Yeah I bet you've made a few Valentine's Days count before ey Nollsey? Haha nah just jerkin ya gerkin cobber. Listen though bloke, I know I said you could swipe me collectors edition of 'The Castle' on Blu-ray but the lady parts is up me gumtree about getting it back, she can't get enough of Bud Tingwells superior lawyer skills and Dale's hole digging abilities, makes her moister than Kakadu in the wet season. Anyway mate cheers, all the best hooroo.'

Another user Daniel SueSee said; 

'Allo Cobba! Ya know I wouldn't usually kick up a fuss Nollsey boy, but my Dingo im sure that shirt was the one i lend ya that time you wanted to impress the minion tits down at that lil minx joint yeah? Ha! just pullin ur pood soould patch - you know we kick it brokeback styles out here in the farm XO. Anyway take care numba 2 and stay away from the chops mate they burn ya blurter like saddled roid rage on the range. Yeehaw! Anyway, cheers mate hooroo cobba. 

As a few other social media users have pointed out, it appears commentators have jumped on the bandwagon leaving comments with slang only other Australians could understand. 

It's not the first time Shannon Noll has found himself at the centre of an online joke. 

Last year the singer and former Australian Idol contestant went viral online after a string of memes featuring Nollsey were shared on an unofficial Facebook page. 

At the time Nollsey told news.com.au he was happy to embrace being a viral sensation and found many of the memes funny.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  facebook social media valentines day

