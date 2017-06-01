22°
No housing in Australia is 'genuinely affordable' anymore

Sophie Foster | 1st Jun 2017 5:59 PM
Darren England

QUEENSLAND housing minister Mick de Brenni has called for a rethink, warning Australian housing was now unaffordable.

"No genuinely affordable housing currently exists in this country - housing that gives working families the chance to prosper through stability - housing that gives young people the best opportunity to succeed," he told the Q-Shelter - Future Housing Taskforce Conference in Brisbane.

"Right at the heart of our housing affordability problem is a generation which is acutely aware that society has broken a promise to them.

"We have told young people to work hard, further their education, play by the rules and they can enjoy the same promise of a middle class existence that my generation and the generations before us enjoyed.

"But university funding has been cut. TAFE funding has been cut, and training is more expensive. Commutes from affordable suburbs are lengthy and getting longer every week.

"And we have a generation who is consistently being beaten out at auctions across the country by people who have been given a leg up by fifty years' worth of government policies."

 

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said society had broken a promise to young people.
Mr de Brenni said policy makers had a responsibility to get it right, something he hoped would be the case with the Queensland government's forthcoming ten year housing strategy.

"Our housing strategy will, over ten years, turn the traditional notion of public housing on its head.

"As we redevelop homes in areas of historic public housing concentration, I want to make sure our new homes are at the cutting edge of design.

"You will be able to walk through these neighbourhoods without being able to tell which homes are public housing and which ones aren't."

He said the Queensland government planned to ensure that revitalised precincts had a mix of designs, types and tenures of housing, citing the $1 billion 20-year Better Neighbourhoods Logan program as an example.

He said government housing tenders would be for "innovative housing", not "cookie cutter, soon to be unsuitable homes".

News Corp Australia

