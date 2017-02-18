36°
NO DEAL: LNP rules out coalition with One Nation

18th Feb 2017 3:58 PM
State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls with Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki.
State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls with Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki. Bev Lacey

THE Liberal National Party has ruled out any coalition with One Nation for the next Queensland election.

State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls and the LNP president Gary Spence announced the party would not enter into any deal with national party leader Pauline Hanson or the state party leader Steve Dickson in the near future.

In a joint statement with Mr Spence, Mr Nicholls said LNP and One Nation policies were too much at odds to ensure any agreement.

"The Liberal National Party will not enter a coalition with One Nation," he said.

"We are a party that brings together two proud traditions - Liberal and National.

"That means voters get the best of both traditions.

"It is clear the Liberal National Party is the only conservative party that can fix Labor's mess."

Mr Nicholls said any preference deals would be decided on a seat-by-seat basis, something Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki alluded to last week.

The State Opposition Leader also fired up at the voting habits of One Nation fans, saying votes for minority parties would return Labor to power.

"Queenslanders know - that if they vote for a minor party they will return a do nothing Labor Government," the statement said.

"After just one week in Parliament, One Nation has already voted to support the Labor Government - you can't get a clearer example than that.

"Additionally, the matter of preferences will be decided by the State Executive on a seat by seat basis, in close consultation with candidates and members.

"Importantly, preferences are not an endorsement - voters will be forced to preference because Annastacia Palaszczuk changed the rules to ensure Labor received Greens preferences."

Toowoomba Chronicle

