New villas at Aveo Durack on display

NOW SHOWING: Aveo Durack will be hosting an open day to show off their latest villas.

SOUTH-WEST residents who would like to inspect the new villas at Aveo Durack are encouraged to head down to the facility for the official launch tomorrow.

Residents and locals are invited to join in the celebrations which include a meal of fresh fish and chips as well as a glass of sparkling wine to toast the occasion.

Aveo Durack is also upping the ante with a spectacular fire show that will feature live performances from fire twirlers, plus music throughout the evening from a blues band.

Guests can also tour the never before seen independent living villas at Wattle and take advantage of special event offers on the day.

Wattle at Aveo Durack is the final release of independent living villas at the community and the final opportunity for potential residents to buy a new property from the 34 new, modern villas that are priced from $380,000.

The Wattle villas provide spacious living options and range from two bedroom, one car garage and multi-purpose room to three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage and study villas.

Outdoor living is also a highlight with some villas featuring balconies, outdoor terraces and garden, plus space for family entertaining.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 18 at Aveo Durack, 356 Blunder Road, Durack. Entry is free.

Register your interest by visiting the Aveo Durack website.