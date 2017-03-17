34°
Community

New villas at Aveo Durack on display

Ashleigh Howarth | 17th Mar 2017 3:59 PM
NOW SHOWING: Aveo Durack will be hosting an open day to show off their latest villas.
NOW SHOWING: Aveo Durack will be hosting an open day to show off their latest villas. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SOUTH-WEST residents who would like to inspect the new villas at Aveo Durack are encouraged to head down to the facility for the official launch tomorrow.

Residents and locals are invited to join in the celebrations which include a meal of fresh fish and chips as well as a glass of sparkling wine to toast the occasion.

Aveo Durack is also upping the ante with a spectacular fire show that will feature live performances from fire twirlers, plus music throughout the evening from a blues band.

Guests can also tour the never before seen independent living villas at Wattle and take advantage of special event offers on the day.

Wattle at Aveo Durack is the final release of independent living villas at the community and the final opportunity for potential residents to buy a new property from the 34 new, modern villas that are priced from $380,000.

The Wattle villas provide spacious living options and range from two bedroom, one car garage and multi-purpose room to three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage and study villas.

Outdoor living is also a highlight with some villas featuring balconies, outdoor terraces and garden, plus space for family entertaining.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 18 at Aveo Durack, 356 Blunder Road, Durack. Entry is free.

Register your interest by visiting the Aveo Durack website.

The Satellite

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
DUST DEVIL: 'Tornado' spirals above Brisbane Airport

DUST DEVIL: 'Tornado' spirals above Brisbane Airport

IMAGES of what some weather forecasters are calling a tornado have emerged on social media

STRIKE: Centrelink, Medicare customer delays likely

Centrelink.

ROLLING strikes will take place today

Baden Bond: Parents front court for toddler's murder

Baden Bond was last seen at his home at Woodridge, south of Brisbane, in March 2007.

Pair expected to appear in court over disappearance a decade ago

Save the date, because the markets are coming

SAVE THE DATE: Katrina Spencer and Councillor Charles Strunk are hoping for a large turnout at the upcoming twilight markets.

Spoil your mum this Mother's Day at the upcoming twilight markets.

Local Partners

DUST DEVIL: 'Tornado' spirals above Brisbane Airport

IMAGES of what some weather forecasters are calling a tornado have emerged on social media

New villas at Aveo Durack on display

NOW SHOWING: Aveo Durack will be hosting an open day to show off their latest villas.

Residents invited to attend opening day.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Celeb chef and MKR judge Colin is coming to the Coast

The MKR judge is heading back to the region for a good cause

Money raised at the event will go to Rally for a Cause.

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

ZONED FOR MAJOR CENTRES ON 744 SQM

9 South Station Road, Booval 4304

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

EXTRAORDINARY DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL 744SQM BLOCK SECONDARY BOOVAL BUSINESS AREA MULTIPLE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS BUY AND HOLD FOR GROWTH...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!