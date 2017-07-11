22°
Business

NEW BUSINESS: Massive international gym pitch for Ipswich

Emma Clarke
| 11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
IN PLANNING: Proposed World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards inbusiness with his dad Dominic.
IN PLANNING: Proposed World Gym Bundamba manager Darcy Edwards inbusiness with his dad Dominic. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A NEW gym planned to bulk up Ipswich's fitness regime is part of an international cult following of fitness fanatics.

The 1800sqm World Gym planned for Bundamba in the coming months is one of hundreds across the globe but the first of its kind in an almost 100km radius of Ipswich.

World Gym burst into the Australian fitness market in 2008 and has since become known for "seriously fun fitness".

Development applications before Ipswich City Council reveal plans to build the gym across the road from the derelict old Masters building on Hoepner Rd.

While there is no confirmation as to future plans for the warehouse, World Gym is a sign of business movement in the industrial area.

Dominic Edwards and his son Darcy are the force behind the gym and have plans to build a facility to make the most of the World Gym "buzz" in Ipswich and at the same time, create plenty of fitness jobs.

"It will offer something for everybody so we'll have the traditional hammer strength heavy weights section, we'll also have the CalAesthetics and group training sessions and a comfort zone for women to do weights," Mr Edwards said.

"It's a purpose built club and it will be a total of 1800sqm which is massive.

 

"We'll have a very big 200sqm cardio deck overlooking the gym and I think because of its size, if anybody has been to a World Gym it's quite an awesome experience to walk in.

"It enables us to react to any trend and we can provide whatever the public is after or the community needs at the time."

The Edwards family is no stranger to fitness and business, with a deep history in the industries but they are joining forces to bring World Gym to Ipswich.

"My first experience with the buzz it creates was when World Gym came to south side and I'd never been to one before and I could not get over the buzz it created in the community," Mr Edwards said.

"When I went there, there was such a wow factor, they're big in every sense and offer something for everyone. A lot of people think World Gym and they think muscle and heavy weights section but I think now-a-days World Gym are made up of more than 50% women so the buzz in the community is male and female and made up of all different age groups. There are heaps of different styles of fitness.

"My son said Ipswich needs a World Gym and I knew exactly what he was talking about. Ipswich is perfect for a World Gym.

"Ipswich is so well known for its sporting community and how many champions its produced so not to have a state-of-the-art facility like a World Gym it was just screaming out. As soon as he said it, I knew he was spot on and I didn't hesitate.

"Ipswich and World Gym is just a match made in heaven. They don't have massive numbers, it's always comfortable and everyone can get on a piece of machinery.

New World Gym manager Darcy Edwards.
New World Gym manager Darcy Edwards. Inga Williams

 

"The reason I entertained a gym is Darcy has a real passion for fitness and if it wasn't for Darcy being involved I probably wouldn't be because every business has to be driven by passion and that's definitely what he has for the fitness industry. He trains seven days a week twice a day."

There are plans for the gym to open between December and March pending the development application.

Mr Edwards said, once the gym opened, there would be plenty of jobs on offer.

"There will be a lot of opportunities, we'll be looking for a lot of personal trainers as well as counter staff and group fitness training. I would envisage 10 to 20 jobs for the local community," he said.

"We also want to partner with the local sporting teams as well so that would be Darcy's first job to go and meet all the teams and see what we can do for them in terms of what we could provide specifically for their needs."

About World Gym International

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities.

Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognised brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe.

With its headquarters located in southern California, World Gym currently has over 200 franchised locations in 19 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Cayman Islands, Germany, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

To learn more about World Gym and franchise opportunities with this storied brand, visit worldgym.com.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fitness ipswich business world gym

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pisasale lawyers ask Gary Duffy's wife to pay legal fees

Pisasale lawyers ask Gary Duffy's wife to pay legal fees

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale’s lawyers have asked a court to force the wife of a mayoral candidate to pay their legal bill for a defamation case.

Ipswich's 'skilled workforce' perfect for tank contract

FORCE: The Boxer CRV tank is believed to have the highest level protection.

'Our workers are more than capable of taking on this project'

After crime spree, crash, man urged to avoid 'bad path'

The car Hill was in split in two, after avoiding police stingers and smashing into the rear of a bus in December 2015.

Man lucky not have been killed, judge says

'Sick mind' targets dogs using thumbtacks laced with food

Cr Paul Tully with the thumb tacks that have been laced by vandals with dog food at the well frequented Augustine Heights Dog Park.

Hundreds of laced tacks spread across Ipswich off-leash dog park

Local Partners

ROOF PROTEST: 'Symptom of wider problem', owner says

THE owner of the City View Hotel says the protest on the roof is a symptom of a wider problem in Ipswich.

'Bring $5b defence project to Ipswich': Tully

DEFENCE CITY: Acting mayor Paul Tully is calling for the $5b Land 400 tank building project to call Ipswich home.

Tank building project would lead to jobs boom for city

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

CONTESTANTS on a notorious British reality show have been given an ultimatum over their constant televised bedhopping - start using condoms or leave.

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Fit Gladstone fire fighter takes on national Ninja challenge

Gladstone fire fighter Adam Hollier featured on the first episode of Australia's Ninja Warrior.

Gladstone fire fighter features on first ep of Ninja Warrior.

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION WED 12Th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; OPEN FOR INSPECTION WED 12Th July 12.30PM TO 1.00PM andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2*...

EXTRA LARGE HOME ON PRIVATE 4072sqm with Pool, Granny Flat &amp; Shed

41 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

5 3 4 $699,000 neg

OWNER'S DOWNSIZING FROM MUCH LOVED & BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED FAMILY HOME ON PRIVATE, FENCED, FULLY LANDSCAPED ACRE FORMAL LIVING & DINING meets CASUAL FAMILY...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Rural Acreage Without The Price Tag!

223 Andrews Dip Road, Anduramba 4355

3 1 3 Under Contract!

Sitting proudly on the hill, with uninterrupted views over the valley, this 3 bedroom home is surrounded by 160 acres of improved pastures, perfect for running...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

Change of Circumstances forces immediate sale!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Auction 28th...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Urgent Sale Required!

5 Hughes Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 2 1 Under Offer

This beautiful timber home, tucked quietly away behind gardens and a white picket fence, offers all of the charm of a character home without missing any of today's...

Owners Committed Elsewhere!

6 Lanagan Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $565,000

Presenting a statement in lifestyle, sophistication and superb style, this fabulous modern residence is positioned right in the heart of exclusive Middle Ridge.

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 $230,000

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!