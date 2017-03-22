New challenge for Gavin

MOVING UP: Gavin De La Cruz from Forest Lake has been selected to run the Australian Uni Games on the Gold Coast later this year.

BASKETBALL fanatic Gavin De La Cruz can certainly be considered a sporting star!

He has been instrumental in starting up and improving a number of programs in the south-west region, including running the Western Magic basketball team through his family business, and taking over the reins of the Special Olympics Western Suburbs program.

Now he is scoring goals in another program after being offered the title of operations co-ordinator for the Australian Uni Games, which will be held on the Gold Coast in September.

His role will be to oversee the running of the entire week, including securing venues, finance, and networking in the community.

This year, close to 10,000 competitors from across the country are expected to partake in the games. The games have been operating since 1993 and offer a competitive yet friendly environment for athletes to test their skills against competitors from all parts of Australia.

Some of the sports included in the games include athletics, football, badminton, golf, volleyball, hockey, cycling, swimming, sailing, cricket and tennis.

Mr De La Cruz said he was "pretty chuffed” to be offered the position.

"What I will be doing by running the Uni Games isn't too different with how I run my other programs,” he said.

"In addition to Western Magic and Special Olympics, I am also on the board for the International Law Enforcement Games, and helped to oversee that event, which had around 3000 competitors.

"What I will be doing in the coming months will be looking at how they run their sporting competitions and see if there are easier ways to do that.”

Mr De La Cruz said he was excited about the new role.

"I told the board in my interview I like a challenge,” he said.

"But these games are a lead in to the Commonwealth Games, so who will know where this could take me.”