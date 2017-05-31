23°
New Acland expansion should be rejected: court

Geoff Egan
| 31st May 2017 12:58 PM

A COURT has recommended New Hope's controversial New Acland stage three expansion be rejected.

The Queensland Land Court on Wednesday recommended the Queensland Government to not allow the mine, near Oakey, be expanded.

Environmental groups and residents of the Acland area had challenged the expansion which they argued would damage their water and air quality and impact their quality of life.

The court agreed and urged the Government to refuse the expansion.

More to come.

-NEWS REGIONAL

Topics:  court editors picks new acland

