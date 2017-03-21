Neumann campaigns for veterans' recovery centre

WHERE IS IT? Senator Barry O'Sullivan (left) chats with returned serviceman Micheal Blaine and former LNP candidate for Blair Teresa Harding about proposed veterans centre.

WHERE is the Ipswich veterans' recovery centre that was promised by the LNP at the last election with $1 million in funding?

That is the question Blair MP Shayne Neumann is asking the Turnbull Government as he ramps up a campaign to make the centre a reality.

Prior to the last election LNP candidate Teresa Harding vowed to fight for $1 million in funding for a veterans' recovery centre in Ipswich if elected.

Senator Barry O'Sullivan said he would do his level best to ensure the funding was delivered.

Mr Neumann backed their plan at the time but told the QT it needed to be brought to fruition.

He has written to Minister for Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan and Sen O'Sullivan to get the show on the road.

Mr Neumann wrote in a letter to Mr Tehan that, "I wish to follow up Senator O'Sullivan's election commitment and seek an update on the progress of the project", while stating it was a much needed project and one he wanted to become a reality.

Last year the plan received the support of Ipswich returned serviceman Michael Blaine, who is also an Ipswich RSL sub-branch member, as 2000 military members and more than 3500 veterans live in Blair.

Mr Blaine, who spent 23 years in the army in places such as Somalia and East Timor, is a Totally and Permanently Incapacitated pensioner and volunteers for the RSL as a pensions and welfare advocate.

"This (recovery centre) is very much needed," he said last year.

"There are so many young veterans out there who need a place to go and people to talk to in order to get the information they need.

"We need to have one central area where they can meet and relate to other veterans and get the psychological and family support services they need."