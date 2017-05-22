Music legend Seal helps Ipswich star shine on The Voice

KNOCKOUT ROUND: Ipswich singer Arthur Bristowe will perform again on The Voice tonight.

ARTHUR Bristowe is ready to embrace his inner soul man on The Voice.

The Bellbird Park singer returns to our screens tonight for his knockout round performance on the reality singing show.

The 33-year-old was happy to get some one-on-one mentorship from his coach Seal, whom he chose after all four coaches turned their chairs for him during his blind audition.

"He's been in the industry for a number of years and has a lot of experience, so I was fortunate enough to not only be a part of the show but to be mentored by a legend," Arthur told the QT.

"I took in so much that he was able to give in terms of advice."

In the knockouts, which are new to The Voice Australia, three singers perform their own song based around a theme or artist. Their coach can only choose to keep one but the other coaches can use one of their two "steal" options to save an unsuccessful artist.

"To be put in a team of three when we're battling against each other in the hope to knock the other two people out - that was hard," he said.

"Throughout the competition we'd forged friendships and become very close.

"But at the end of the day it is a competition."

Arthur felt right at home in the "soul men" theme Seal selected for him.

"That's definitely me eh," he said. "We're talking Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Luther Vandross. I was like 'Oh yeah I can definitely relate to this'."

The stay-at-home dad will sing a Grammy-winning song tonight.

"It's a song I know back to front, so I'm definitely comfortable singing that song," he said.

"The advice Seal gave to me was about connecting with people as I'm singing the song."

Arthur performs tonight at 7.30 on Channel 9.