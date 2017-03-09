Mum covers 'lemon' Ford Focus in signs to warn other drivers

Julie Zawila of Springfield Lakes, drives what she says is a "lemon Ford". Picture: Peter Cronin

JULIE Zawila is so scared to drive her "lemon'' Ford Focus that she covers it in signs to warn other motorists.

The Springfield Lakes mum is one of more than 7000 Ford owners who have complained about a faulty PowerShift transmission that allegedly caused the cars to shudder and stall unexpectedly.

Ms Zawila said despite having a new clutch installed last month, her car still shudders, cannot find second gear, and has stalled three times at lights and roundabouts.

She said problems with the "lemon car" rattled her nerves so badly at one point that she was forced to pull over, shaking and in tears.

"These vehicles need to be taken off our roads and crushed," she said.

"They are absolute lemons and will be a danger to everyone as long as they are on the roads."

Ford's PowerShift transmission is in 22 different models of 2011-15 Fiesta, Focus and EcoSport.

The technology is designed to drive like an automatic but has the features of a manual gearbox.

About 1500 disgruntled customers are currently suing Ford, alleging cars with the technology are not of acceptable quality, as defined under Australian Consumer Law.

The final hearing of the class action lawsuit, filed by Bannister Law, will begin on June 11, 2018.

The action seeks refunds or the difference between the purchase price and the true value of the vehicles, as well as aggravated damages.

More than 70,000 allegedly dodgy cars could be affected.

Ms Zawila is not a party to the class action but is in negotiations with her local Ford dealer and the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

She purchased her car secondhand for $18,393 just over a year ago.

"I'm going for a full refund on the thing," she said.

A spokesman for Ford Australia said the company was working to assist customers.

"If any customer is experiencing potential problems with their vehicle, they should contact their dealer or contact Ford Australia directly for assistance," he said.

He said potentially affected vehicles have had the warranty extended on the clutch and transmission input shaft seals as well as the transmission software calibration.

A Fix our Ford Focus and Fiestas!! Facebook group has over 1200 members.