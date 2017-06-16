MP's Pisasale dirt sheet just the 'tip of the iceberg'

Mr Pyne yesterday said he had little direct knowledge of the claims he aired under parliamentary privilege about Mr Pisasale and was handed the controversial dirt sheet by another source.

INDEPENDENT Cairns MP Rob Pyne is expected to today table more documents on allegedly crooked councils, after explosive claims aired about former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale on Wednesday.

Mr Pyne yesterday said he had little direct knowledge of the claims he aired under parliamentary privilege about Mr Pisasale and was handed the controversial dirt sheet by another source.

One of the key groups behind the document was the Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association. Mr Pyne, a former ALP member, defended his use of parliamentary privilege to table the documents, despite providing limited evidence to back up the claims.

"There'll be more information tabled about sys­temic concerns about local government," he said.

The Independent Cairns MP accused former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale of keeping election donations for his own use, threatening members of the public and pressuring local businesses into giving him and other councillors free goods.

He tabled documents in Queensland Parliament titled "Ipswich Inc" that allege Mr Pisasale engaged in inappropriate conduct throughout his time as a councillor and mayor.

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

Mr Pisasale did not respond to a request for comment regarding the allegations.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Pyne said he did not want to publish the documents without parliamentary privilege because he feared being sued for defamation.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully says he is preparing a formal submission to the speaker to force an apology from Cairns MP Rob Pyne who used parliamentary privilege to make the allegations public.

Cr Tully has labelled Mr Pyne's actions "a joke" and says Mr Pyne should reveal who provided him with the detailed information alleging long term corruption.

"He's provided no evidence of any of his claims," he said earlier this week.