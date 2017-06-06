20°
Pisasale 'battled with MS for a very long time'

7th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:04 AM
WORKING TOGETHER: Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann.
WORKING TOGETHER: Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann. Rob Williams

FEDERAL Member for Blair Shayne Neumann paid tribute to long-serving mayor Paul Pisasale's achievements over the past 13 years.

Mr Neumann said he wanted to wish Mr Pisasale and his family all the best for the future.

"He has battled with MS for a very long time now," he said.

"He has rendered a great service to the people of Ipswich and been a great salesman for our city during that time."

Mr Neumann said he had every faith in Acting Mayor Paul Tully, who he said was a "safe pair of hands" to leave the city in for the interim period.

"He's the longest serving councillor in Queensland," Mr Neumann said.

State MP for Ipswich Jennifer Howard mirrored Mr Neumann's sentiments.

"There is no doubt Paul has been a very hard worker as mayor, following on from John Nugent," Ms Howard said.

"He has been a force in Ipswich after picking up the reins 13 years ago.

"Ipswich has become known far and wide as a result of his advocacy and hard work.

"I'm shocked about the announcement and I just want to wish him and his family well."

 
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jennifer howard paul pisasale shayne neumann

Pisasale had $50k cash at airport before raids, resignation

Pisasale had $50k cash at airport before raids, resignation

AN EMBATTLED Paul Pisasale was clutching $50,000 in cash when Australian Federal Police pounced on him at Melbourne domestic airport, sparking this week’s...

Pisasale 'battled with MS for a very long time'

WORKING TOGETHER: Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

"He has rendered a great service to the people of Ipswich."

