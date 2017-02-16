Move to stop Baden-Clay claiming murdered wife's estate

A COURT has been asked to formally declare Gerard Baden-Clay has no right to more than $1 million from his murdered wife Allison's life insurance and superannuation policies.

The now-notorious former real estate agent stood to reap the major windfall from his wife's death as the sole beneficiary in her will.

But Allison's father Geoff Dickie has asked the Supreme Court to declare Gerard "is not entitled to obtain or receive any benefit…from the death".

If the court application succeeds, Mr Dickie will be appointed executor and Allison's estate will go to the couple's three daughters.

A senior lawyer told The Courier-Mail the application was a formality and Baden-Clay would "not get a cent" after being convicted of murdering his wife at their Brookfield home in April, 2012.

