More heat records set to be broken today

QUEENSLAND sizzled through a summer swelter yesterday as decades-old records were shattered with more set to fall today.

Four Queensland towns recorded their hottest temperatures in history while five others across the state broke February records.

Paramedics attended 36 heat-related incidents across the state while the RSPCA is investigating a report of a dog found dead in a baking backyard with no access to shade or water at Hervey Bay.

A very high fire danger alert remains in place, but expected light winds and some midweek rain should reduce the risk of potential fire catastrophes facing southern states.

The majority of emergency services responses were along the east coast, with 11 reported in Brisbane and Southport, and eight in Maroochydore.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman repeated warnings for Queenslanders to remain vigilant by monitoring their hydration and sun exposure throughout the weekend.

The weather gods mocked Gold Coasters, with rough seas closing many beaches and forcing hordes in to backyard pools or air conditioned movie theatres to escape the heat.

Some sporting competitions were cancelled, but compared to some parts of the state, the Glitter Strip was perfectly chilled, reaching just 32.6 degrees at the Gold Coast Seaway.

Thargomindah and Ballera in the Outback recorded the day's hottest temperature of 45.8 degrees, but that fell short of breaking any records.

Warwick (42.2 degrees), Applethorpe (39.7), Oakey (42.1) and Toowoomba (39.5) all reached their hottest days since records began, while Dalby, Kingaroy, Gatton, Beaudesert and Roma broke February records.

Brisbane City peaked at 37 degrees, more than four degrees cooler than the February record, while Ipswich (40) was also short of any record-breaking marks.

Forecaster Sam Campbell from the Bureau of Meteorology said it was likely some of the records broken yesterday would fall again today.

"The fact that we've seen so many records broken shows this is exceptionally hot weather," he said.

"There's a good chance we will see more records tumble tomorrow (Sunday)."

Brisbane should reach 39 degrees today, with ­Ipswich 43 and Toowoomba 40.

A southeasterly change should see temperatures drop six-seven degrees by tomorrow, with temperatures expected to be back in the 20s by Tuesday.