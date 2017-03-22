29°
Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

Anna Hartley
| 22nd Mar 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 10:30 AM
TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.
TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.

A PEAK Crossing winery and distillery has created a limited edition moonshine liqueur especially for the CMC Rocks music festival.

The Missin' Ippy Moonshine has been used to create four signature cocktails which will be available at Pumpyard, Kalbar Hotel and Roadvale Hotel during the festival.

Aretha Acton from Flinders Peak Winery said the 18% moonshine was surprisingly smooth.

"It's a mix of oaked grappa, an Italian spirit, plus our white gold liqueur with a couple of other hidden secret ingredients," she said.

Photos
View Gallery

"We've done it to celebrate 10 years of CMC.

"It is very unique and our distiller Jason is becoming a mixologist, he really comes up with unusual flavours with different botanicals.

"For Australians the name moonshine conjures up all kinds of images but it's very flavoursome and smooth."

The cocktails include Muddy Waters, a mix of the moonshine liqueur, beer and vodka; and the Scenic Rim Sling with gin, lemon schnapps and moonshine.

"We also have our take on a classic. The GMT has gin, moonshine and tonic and we have our Sangria Swich - get it? That is a mix of Shiraz, Christmas spiced liqueur and moonshine.

"This is the future, people want these creative products and we're lucky we are so small we can bring new products out quickly.

"We are hoping a couple of other hotels in Ipswich will stock them during CMC."

Ms Acton said Flinders Peak hoped to create new liqueurs to celebrate a number of local events.

"If there is something new coming to Ipswich and the Scenic Rim we will try to celebrate by releasing a new product," she said.

"Our villas have been fully booked for a long time for CMC but people keep ringing and sadly we can't take any more - we're at our limit.

"Everything around here is fully booked to maximum capacity we're just hoping the rain goes away by the weekend.

People can also buy the liqueur at the winery's Cellar Door on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

"We even have T-shirts with the Missin Ippy logo on them," Ms Acton said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cmc rocks entertainment flinders peak winery food and drink pumpyard bar and brewery whaton

PHOTOS: Country music festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

