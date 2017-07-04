26°
News

MISSING: Disappearance 'out of character' for Ipswich man

4th Jul 2017 6:27 AM
Benjamin Hohnke was last seen at a Shaun Street address around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 1.
Benjamin Hohnke was last seen at a Shaun Street address around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 1.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are calling on Ipswich residents to help locate a man missing from Redbank Plains.

Benjamin Hohnke was last seen at a Shaun Street address around 8.30pm on Saturday, July 1.

Mr Hohnke has not made contact with family and friends since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as 38-years-old, Caucasian in appearance, proportionate build, green eyes and brown hair.

Mr Hohnke was last seen in his vehicle (pictured below), a blue 2008 Holden Commodore sedan bearing Queensland registration 418 WIA.

Have you seen this car?
Have you seen this car?

Anyone who has seen Mr Hohnke or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  man missing police qps

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
REVEALED: State government to investigate rubbish dump fire

REVEALED: State government to investigate rubbish dump fire

Air quality data poor: expert

Mum's warning to parents after attempted child abduction

BE CAREFUL: An Ipswich mother has a warning for local parents after a recent alleged abduction scare.

Five-year-old twin girls could have been abducted

Baby boy dies after being run over at Ipswich home

A child has reportedly been injured at a home on Aramac Street in Brassall

"It appears to be a tragic accident"

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

Local Partners

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

THE Voice Grand Final — taken out by 20-year-old Judah Kelly — scored a big win for Channel 9 in last night’s TV ratings.

'They saved my boy': Little miracle thriving thanks to Mater

Baby Parker was in at Mater Hospital for 34 days.

VIDEO: Ipswich parents share their shocking tale

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

Kanye West, left, and Jay-Z accept the award for best group for "The Throne" at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Kanye says he was owed AUD$3.8 million.

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

OWNERS ARE MOTIVATED-BRING YOUR INTEREST!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 $599,000...

THE LIFESTYLE CHANGE YOU'VE BEEN NEEDING! Consisting of 1ha (2.47 acres), this well-presented property is made up of a large Master-Built home with 4 bedrooms, 2...

SIMPLY HEAVEN!! MOTIVATED SELLERS!!

257 Limestone Ridges Road, Peak Crossing 4306

4 2 6 $785,000 NEG

Located under an hour's drive west of Brisbane, this property is sure to impress those looking for a lifestyle change, consisting of 40 quality acres of good...

Medical Or Offices High profile Location

55 Robertson Road, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2* ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; Character building renovated for commercial use andbull; Interior 168m2* Verandas 53m2* Land area - 1,106m2* andbull; Previously tenanted for a Medical...

Fresh Renovation. Great Price. A Must to Inspect!

114 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000 neg.

If houses were sold based on first impressions alone, this one’s sure to do the trick! A post war classic located in the trending suburb of Raceview, this family...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers From...

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $289,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

COUNTRY LIFESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 Offers Over...

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

Zoned Ipswich CBD Medical Precinct

11 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this ... Auction...

The last undeveloped site on Pring Street in the medical precinct, this property is directly across from St Andrews Private Hospital and surrounded by medical...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Hoya 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

CHARM AND LOCATION - WELCOME HOME!

20 Harlin Road, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

With stunning street appeal and a delightful original layout, you will be impressed with the quality and feel of this charming character home. Tucked behind the...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!