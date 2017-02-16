32°
Millions spent cleaning up after vandals

Ashleigh Howarth | 16th Feb 2017 1:53 PM
DISGUSTING: Graffiti is a big issue which is costing the city of Brisbane millions each year.
DISGUSTING: Graffiti is a big issue which is costing the city of Brisbane millions each year. Contributed

AROUND $4 million of Brisbane rate payer money was used to remove more than 78,000 graffiti tags across the city in 2016, it has been revealed.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said he was fed up with people defacing the city because not only was it unsightly, but it also costs the city millions in repairs each year, diverting funds away from other potential facilities and programs for Brisbane residents.

"Every dollar that is spent removing graffiti or replacing damaged public infrastructure is money that could have otherwise been invested in other benefits for Brisbane residents,” Cr Quirk said.

"Much of the graffiti removed by council's Taskforce teams are offensive language and symbols that undermine our city's reputation as a new world city.”

Through collaboration between the council's Taskforce Against Graffiti and the Queensland Police Service, they were successfully able to charge 115 graffiti vandals with 5260 offences in 2016.

Suburbs such as South Brisbane, West End, Woolloongabba, Kangaroo Point and Paddington have been revealed as the top five graffiti hotspots within the city.

Last year, a total of 2518 tags were removed from South Brisbane, 2036 from West End, 1702 from Woolloongabba, 1314 from Kangaroo Point and 1246 from Paddington.

Cr Quirk would like to once again urge the community to dob in people who are defacing the city.

"Brisbane residents play a vital role in helping council identify graffiti tags quickly, so they can be prioritised for removal, discouraging further graffiti,” he said.

"We have 11 graffiti management teams out across our city every day, keeping public spaces graffiti-free and working with businesses and private property owners to remove graffiti.”

