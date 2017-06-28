Meth, guns and dangerous weapons seized in police raid

DETECTIVES have seized illicit drugs and weapons following the closure of a protracted operation targeting illegal drugs in the Logan Police District.

Police from Logan Investigation Branch (CIB) have charged 11 people with a total of 39 drug, weapons and property offences as a result of Operation Smolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Furlong said the operation targeted the trafficking of unlawful drugs with an emphasis on methamphetamines.

"Illegal drugs like methamphetamines are a scourge on our society," he said.

"This operation resulted in the removal of dangerous drugs and firearms from our streets, making our community a safer place."

Search warrants were yesterday executed at premises at Highgate Hill, Tanah Merah, Jacobs Well, Logan Central, Sunnybank Hills, Kingston, Crestmead and Slacks Creek.

During the operation it is alleged quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis and pills were located along with a sawn-off shotgun, handgun with a magazine, ammunition, home-made taser, baton and knuckledusters.

Quantities of mobile phones and sim cards, computer equipment and a vehicle were also seized during the operation.