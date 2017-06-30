Men in hospital after serious rollovers on major highways

TWO men are in hospital after two separate vehicle rollovers which occurred within half an hour of each other.

Ambulance and police officers were called to the first rollover at Pine Mountain Rd at Brassall at 8.05pm.

When police arrived the car was stuck on its roof at the on ramp of the Warrego Highway.

A tow truck moved the vehicle by 9pm and traffic was cleared.

A man in his 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

At 8.33pm paramedics and police were called to another rollover after a passing motorist called emergency services.

A man was taken to hospital after rolling his four wheel drive on the Centenary Highway at Springfield.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The four wheel drive was blocking Brisbane-bound traffic for a short time but was removed from the road.