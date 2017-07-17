24°
Men allegedly drive on wrong side of road in dramatic chase

17th Jul 2017 6:31 AM Updated: 6:46 AM

POLICE pursued two men overnight in a dramatic high speed chase which resulted in the two men allegedly responsible being rushed to hospital.

A 20-year-old male driver and 22-year-old male passenger are in custody after the police pursuit yesterday evening in the Goodna, Ipswich and Sinnamon Park areas.

Police allege about 6.50pm yesterday officers located a stolen Lexus being driven in Goodna which was tracked along the Ipswich Motorway and Centenary Motorway whilst allegedly being driven at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road.

About 7.40pm the vehicle collided with another car in Leopard Tree Crescent at Sinnamon Park.

The driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle left the scene on foot however were arrested by police a short time later.

Both men were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the alleged stolen car in Leopard Tree Crescent received minor injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court crime ipswich ipswich police qps

