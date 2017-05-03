Meeting sports heroes a winner

RUNNING onto the field to be a mascot for the Queensland Reds at their recent Easter Saturday game at Suncorp Stadium was a highlight of Tate Duncan's life.

The Forest Lake junior rugby union player not only ran out with the team, but he also received a Reds jersey and got to be in the bunker right near the team during the match.

The youngster described the atmosphere as "amazing”.

"It was very exciting and lots of fun. The noise was amazing as I ran on,” he said.

"I think because they won, I should be the junior mascot every game.”

But this was not the only memorable experience for the Forest Lake Wasps during the holiday break. They also had the opportunity to enjoy a training session with their heroes.

The Wasps not only got to meet players like Steve Moore, Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt, but they also had the opportunity to engage in skill drills and discuss the finer points of the game.

Wasps president Vanessa Poskus said it was a great experience for the kids.

"The junior players aged between six and nine had an absolute blast,” she said.

"I heard words like 'awesome' used repeatedly.

"It has undoubtedly inspired our player, but it seemed the Reds enjoyed it just as much.”