31°
Community

Meet the new leader at Mater Springfield

Ashleigh Howarth | 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Mater Springfield director Justin Greenwell.
Mater Springfield director Justin Greenwell. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A HEALTH professional with more than two decades of experience has taken the reins as the new director at the Mater Private Hospital Springfield.

After a rigorous application and interview process, Justin Greenwell's credentials helped him to secure the top position, replacing the hospital's first director Fritha Mackay, who moved on to a new position with another company.

Mr Greenwell has extensive experience in senior leadership positions, with the most recent appointment as general manager of Healthscope's Knox Private Hospital, the group's largest private hospital in the eastern and south-eastern corridor of Melbourne.

He also sat on the board of directors at Adventist HealthCare in Sydney and has previously held positions as director of clinical services and midwifery at Victoria's Epworth Healthcare and assistant director of clinical services at Greenslopes Private Hospital.

But it is his next role overseeing patient health care in Springfield that has him very excited.

Having moved up from Melbourne with his family, Mr Greenwell said he already had some big plans to ensure the hospital moved forward.

"I want to build the team and their capabilities. My objective is to start growing the team, because the team has grown since its original numbers, and it will only continue to do so," he said.

"Growing the managers is an important part of what I see happening in the next six to 12 months because they are growing their teams and they need support as well to grow as managers and as leaders.

"I also want to be really focused on the patient and the outcomes they get with the patient care we provide.

"The number one thing we do here is to provide great patient experience and caring for them and their families in the way we would expect if it was us."

The hospital has helped thousands of people since opening in October 2015.

Many days, the wards are almost full with people who require surgery.

While the hospital continues to grow in numbers of patients and staff, Mater representatives are still keeping tight-lipped about expanding the hospital.

Mr Greenwell said when the expansion did eventuate, it would be another asset for the Greater Springfield region.

"We are caring for a lot of patients and we are growing every month, which is great. We're just having that influence that we had hoped to and people who need care in the area are coming here," he said.

"The community need is there and we need to keep moving forward.

"You just have to look around Springfield to see that so much is going on, and being part of Springfield, we need to keep growing not only the team, but the physical building and the capability of that we do here.

"We are going to be doing some great things out here, but you have to start somewhere."

No matter what happens in the coming months or year, the community can know they are in great hands with a passionate director who has the community's needs at heart.

"My mother was a midwife so I was exposed to hospital settings when I was a child. My sister was a nurse as well," he said.

"I felt when it was time for me to choose a profession, I wanted a profession where I could help others and this was one that could directly do that.

"There are so many careers where you can help others, but I felt nursing was the best fit for me for the hands-on work and the impact you can have on others. I am just really passionate about providing great patient care and the impact it has on people's lives."

Topics:  health mater springfield

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

Police have charged a 31-year-old Beenleigh man with 12 offences after a truck was allegedly stolen at Marburg this morning.

Pilot confirmed dead in Melbourne plane crash tragedy

Pilot Max Quartermain is believed to have been flying the five-seater when it went down.Source:Supplied

An experienced pilot has been confirmed as one of the dead

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

HARD LESSON: Pro Driver owner David Cullen is encouraging drivers to be patient.

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

'Our lake is not a dumping ground'

Rubbish found in Springfield.

Residents dump household waste and furniture in city's waterways

Local Partners

Man to face multiple charges after low-speed police chase

Police have charged a 31-year-old Beenleigh man with 12 offences after a truck was allegedly stolen at Marburg this morning.

Five hurt, road closed in multi-vehicle crash at Greenbank

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

Cute cottage on massive 1/4 acre block

33 East Owen Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 2 $255,000...

Bet you will fall in love with this cute little home, one of the original homes to the area. This property has served its current owners and original owner's very...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence what offers immense visual...

AN IDEAL OPPORTUNITY WITH THREE TITLES IN ROSEVALE

189-191 Kelly Dwyers Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $860,000...

These blocks are ideally located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

SPECTACULAR ACREAGE LIVING WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Forget paying the Rent - Buy Me Instead!

2 Bowers Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 5 $249,000

This home is so affordable and you can enhance at your leisure. A spacious 3 bedroom home with vinyl cladding - you will never have to paint again. And there is...

Walk Right In.....Sit Right Down

16 Marcel Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000

This home has been meticulously and stylishly renovated and includes the brand new furtniture. So to make it as simple as per the heading you can move right in...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $409,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!