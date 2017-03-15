Meet the man taking up crime fight

NEW GROUP: Brassall resident and suburb proud man Ashley Barber wants residents to come along to the first meeting for a new Neighbourhood Watch group.

BRASSALL man Ashley Barber loves where he lives and is sick of people complaining about the suburb.

He's a logistics worker and the driving force behind a new Neighbourhood Watch community group, due to hold its first meeting next month.

For months social media has lit up with reports of crime in the area near Ashley's home, with some Facebook users claiming they plan to move out.

Ashley says he decided to start the group because he'd had enough of the social media chatter and wanted to give people, who believe crime is an issue in the area, the chance to be actively involved in a solution.

"I got sick of seeing all these posts on Facebook of people saying they wanted to leave Brassall," Ashley said.

"I absolutely love this place. I look forward to coming home every day.

"So no, if there's criminals around, let's make the crime leave the suburb instead."

He hopes starting a Neighbourhood Watch group will help take control of any alleged crime in the area , saying that might deter any criminals.

Queensland Police says the meeting will address crime trends, discuss official reporting avenues and present the Neighbourhood Watch Program.

The open meeting will be held on April 6 at Brassall State Primary School Hall on Hunter St, from 6-8pm.

All Brassall residents are welcome.

Crime rate drops following December spike

PROPERTY crime in Brassall has dropped dramatically following a spike late last year.

In December police investigated 33 reports of offences such as stolen cars and, unlawful entry into cars and homes, in the Brassall area; up from 17 in November and 13 in October.

But there has been a significant decrease since.

In January there were only 17 reports of similar crimes while between February and now there have been just five reports of crimes such as stolen cars, unlawful entry into cars and homes, police say.

Residents should still secure their property.