Meals on Wheels is here to serve you

LITTLE HELP: Volunteers from the Sherwood Meals on Wheels are looking for more clients.

VOLUNTEERS from the Sherwood Meals on Wheels would like to remind the community they are here to help if you are having difficulty shopping for food or are unable to cook for yourself.

They are able to provide meal packs to people who are aged 65 and over who are unable to purchase food or can't prepare meals, as well as people who have a disability or who are recovering from hospitalisation or illness.

They can deliver to people who live in Sherwood, Chelmer, Graceville, Corinda and Oxley.

Their $10 meal pack includes soup, a main meal, desert and juice. If you are eligible for a government subsidy, the meals are $9. All of the meals are nutritionally prepared by their supplier Nutrifresh and are delivered daily by their volunteers between 8.30-10am.

The meals can be delivered fresh or frozen which allows for more flexibility for clients. Special dietary needs can also be catered for.

Sherwood Meals on Wheels president Karen Possingham said this branch of the organisation had been helping people in the south-west region for more than four decades.

"Sherwood Meals on Wheels has been delivering meals for 47 years,” she said.

"Our committee is keen to continue to support clients in our local area with independent living by providing a nutritious meal delivered by our friendly volunteers.”

They operate out of the Oxley Bowls Club.

If you or someone you know could benefit from Meals on Wheels, phone 33797715 or send an email to sherwoodmow@gmail.com today.