'Massive systemic failure' - damning black lung report

Geoff Egan
| 23rd Mar 2017 6:25 AM
Jo-Ann Miller.
Jo-Ann Miller. Courier Mail

AN INQUIRY into new black lung cases has described a "massive systemic failure” in the system designed to protect coal workers.

The interim report of the Queensland parliamentary inquiry into black lung has found generations of politicians, public servants, doctors, unionists and mine operators failed to realise the disease remained an issue.

The committee also wants to expand the inquiry to examine the impacts of coal dust on port workers, rail worker and power station workers.

In tabling the report to parliament, committee chair Jo-Ann Miller said black lung was destroying Queenslanders' lives.

"This report exemplifies the human tragedy when public administration in Queensland is corrupted by illusion and false beliefs that black lung was eradicated in this state, and by the deliberate underfunding and under-resourcing over more than 30 years,” she said.

"Men are dying because of this, and we expect more men and women to be diagnosed with this preventable disease, resulting in calamitous effects on their families.”

The report said doctors undertaking coal miner health scheme checks did not necessarily live near a mine or understand what they were looking for. The inquiry heard some x-rays that showed signs of black lung were not properly read and some miners whose x-rays showed signs of the disease were told they could continue working underground for years.

"Clearly, (black lung) was never eradicated in Queensland. It did not 're-emerge' in 2015 but was merely re-identified, after more than 30 years of responsible Queensland authorities failing to look for it or properly identify it,” the report said.

"The evidence so far suggests that there has been a massive systemic failure across the entirety of the regulatory and health systems intended to protect coal industry workers.”

The report said there was an "absolute failure” from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, the Mines Inspectorate and other government health bodies to "properly regulate air-borne dust” or identify black lung cases.

The report said it is considering making recommendations to change the acceptable level of coal dust in mines, require the use of real time dust monitors and regulations to ensure qualified experts read miners' x-rays and chest tests.

The committee requested the final report be delayed until May 29, 2017.

But before the interim report was released former mines health and safety commissioner Paul Harrison said the absence of a confirmed black lung case in 30 years was treated as "an enigma”.

"It was just an enigma that we had no cases here,” he said.

"Some suggested it might be a different type of coal, some suggested it might have been different mining techniques.”

Last week American black lung expert Bob Cohen told the committee such a long period without a confirmed case should have "set off alarms” that the detection system was not working.

Mr Harrison said industry bodies and unions scuttled two separate plans for a "dust database” health scheme reform. The inquiry heard this was because both believed black lung was eliminated and there was no need for change.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  black lung disease coal coal workers pneumoconiosis inquiry mining queensland parliament queensland politics

'Massive systemic failure' - damning black lung report

Jo-Ann Miller.

Black lung inquiry releases damning report

