Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over Snapchat

Michelle Marsh said she only sees her TV ‘husband’ Jesse Konstantinoff as a ‘friend’.

A BITTER fight is set to erupt between Married At First Sight twins Sharon and Michelle Marsh, after Sharon discovers her sister has begun following her 'husband' Nick Furphy on the flirty social platform, Snapchat.

In the latest bridal war to break out on the explosive Channel 9 series tomorrow night, Sharon is sent into a jealous rage and refuses to look or speak to her twin, after Michelle reveals she's been in contact with Furphy.

Michelle pleads with her insecure sibling: "don't get weird about the Nick thing," explaining "I've got everyone on Snapchat."

When Sharon will not be swayed Michelle calls her "a f***ing nutcase," as Sharon storms off screen.

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight. Channel 9

Speaking exclusively to News Corp Australia, Michelle explained the sisters' war of words was simply a misunderstanding, rather than Sharon's belief anything inappropriate had happened between her sister and Furphy.

"Sharon's a bit of a moron with technology. I don't think she knew what Snapchat was. I think she thought it was like Tinder or something," Michelle said.

The social media app Snapchat is often used by groups of friends to share 'live' video stories, but is also notorious as a platform for sexting given videos disappear soon after they are viewed.

Michelle - whose 'marriage' to Jesse Konstantinoff has struggled compared to her twin sister Sharon's relationship with Nick - insisted her social media ties with Furphy were innocent. "We've always had a rule about that [not dating the same person]. Once Sharon dates someone they become like a brother to me. So Nick's like my brother."

Nick Furphy, who has declared his love for Sharon Marsh, is on her twin’s sister Michelle’s Snapchat account. Chris Groenhout

The 31-year-old Perth twins were married in a double ceremony, with Michelle saying 'I do' to Adelaide retail assistant Konstantinoff; while Sharon wed Melbourne carpenter, Nick.

Michelle admitted there was a lack of chemistry between her and Konstantinoff and she only sees her reality TV spouse as "a friend".

This is in stark contrast with her twin's happier experience on the show, with Sharon's 'husband' Nick declaring his love for her on Sunday night.

Sharon's insecurities, coupled with Furphy's fears after being cheated on by a previous partner, is enough to create the perfect storm between the identical twins.

Married At First Sight airs 7pm, Sunday and 7.30pm, Monday and Tuesday on Nine