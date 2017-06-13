DATE FROM HELL: Man lured, attacked in violent home invasion

IT was a botched date-turned-robbery that ended with three people in jail and a man's thumb almost cut off.

A Churchill man had struck up a conversation with Rachael Kali Henderson, 24, and they exchanged phone numbers before they went back to his house.

Once there she contacted her brother Brenton Dwayne Henderson, 27, and their friend Robert Wayde Saunter, 32, who arrived at the home in September 2015 armed with a machete and a large knife.

Before long, the Churchill man's flatmate was pleading for his life as one of his intruders slashed at him with the machete.

During the struggle between Brenton Henderson, Saunter and the Churchill man, the flatmate was lunged at and then his hand was slashed, cutting through his thumb.

The trio stole some electrical items and fled.

The man's hand needed to be surgically repaired.

It wasn't the first time the brother-sister duo had preyed upon strangers.

During a sentencing hearing, Ipswich District Court heard the Hendersons had a history of violent offences against strangers.

All three defendants were arrested and taken into custody.

When police arrested Rachael Henderson in October 2015, she said she didn't have much recollection of the night except "there were two male Indians and one had this thumb nearly cut off".

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson told the court it was a "planned and serious home invasion offence".

"It had no retributive and vigilante attributes, it was a planned robbery against strangers," Mr Robinson said.

Brenton Henderson's defence lawyer, Tim Ryan, said his client robbed the pair out of desperation for money.

"It was a very poorly though out, ill-conceived plan for the purpose of obtaining money," he said.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to a string of offences arising from the robbery. Judge Dennis Lynch will sentence the trio on Friday.