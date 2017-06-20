Man suffers head injuries after being hit by car

A MAN has suffered head injuries after being hit by a car overnight, Queensland Ambulance reports.
Paramedics were called to Frangipani St in Inala at 6.46pm after a man was injured.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital.
He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Just a couple hours later a woman was injured in a car accident in Camira, just 10km away.
A woman pulled herself from her car after a reported two-vehicle crash on the Centenary Highway just before 9pm.
Paramedics transported the woman to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.
