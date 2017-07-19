19°
News

High-powered weapon used in neighbourhood shooting

Meghan Harris
Amy Lyne
and | 19th Jul 2017 6:18 AM Updated: 12:40 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 12.37PM: Police say two guns - one a high-powered weapon - were used to shoot a Toowoomba man in the early hours of this morning.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood said the man, 20, was inside a Curzon St address at Rangeville last night before he went outside and met two people about 1am.

"Subsequently an argument ensued and during the course of the argument the male person was shot in the knee, left knee, and the stomach," Det Insp Isherwood said.

"Investigations have also established that a small calibre weapon was used to shoot him in the abdomen and a more high-powered weapon shot the victim in the knee."

Det Insp Isherwood said the victim then called an ambulance before he was taken to hospital.

The man had not yet given detectives any information about what happened leading up to the shooting before he was taken into surgery today. Police are now waiting for the man to be out of theatre before they attempt to speak with him again.

"The injury to the knee is quite substantial, and whilst the injuries aren't life-threatening, he has an injury to his internal organs," Det Insp Isherwood said.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Curzon St home early this morning, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Curzon St home early this morning, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Kevin Farmer

He said a woman had been asleep at the same address and was awoken by dogs barking before she ran outside to find the injured man.

"But we can confirm she had heard raised voices like an argument so obviously it is reasonable to assume he knew the people responsible," Det Insp Isherwood said.

"I want to emphasise that this is obviously not a random shooting, so we haven't got lunatics running around Toowoomba shooting indiscriminately at people."

Det Insp Isherwood said while police did know the victim, it would be inappropriate to say he was "known to police".

Police currently have no information about the identity of the two men who fled the scene in a vehicle and said no one in the area had seen or heard anything.

Detectives are now asking for anyone who was in the area about 1am or saw a vehicle leaving at speed to come forward to police. Anyone with information should contact Toowoomba police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

UPDATE 10.52AM: Forensic investigators spent the morning at a Toowoomba home after a man was shot at the address overnight.

Officers searched for evidence at the house at Curzon St, Rangeville and were using metal detectors in the driveway where the man was shot in his abdomen and leg.

Long-time Curzon St resident Mary, who asked that her last name not be used, said she had not heard gun shots last night despite living only a few houses away. 

"I got up this morning at about 6am and it was quite busy," she said.

Mary said she spoke to detectives who had parked out the front of her house and who told her there had been a shooting.

"It's sad," she said.

"I have lived here for 20 years. Nothing like this has ever happened. It is normally a very quiet street."

Mary described the street as a "lovely area" where most of the residents were known by their first names.

The Chronicle understands the address is a rental property. Children's toys could be seen this morning in the driveway near where forensic investigators were working.

Police are still trying to locate two men who fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was this morning not cooperating with police. 

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba home at Curzon St.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba home at Curzon St. Kevin Farmer

UPDATE 9:01AM: Police officers are at the scene of this morning's shooting in Curzon St and are establishing a crime scene.

Police are using metal detectors to search for bullet fragments outside the home after a 20-year-old was shot twice just after 1am this morning. 

This follows reports earlier this morning that no police were stationed at the address in Rangeville and that a crime scene had not been established.

The Chronicle is on the scene and police investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 8.30AM: Toowoomba detectives are still waiting to speak to the man involved in a shooting early this morning.

The 20-year-old man remains in hospital and is said to not be cooperating with police after he sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg just after 1am.

There are no officers stationed at the address in Curzon St, Rangeville and a crime scene has not been set up.

Two men believed to have been involved in the shooting have not been found.

Investigations are continuing. 

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba home at Curzon St. Police are using metal detectors to look for bullet fragments.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba home at Curzon St. Police are using metal detectors to look for bullet fragments. Kevin Farmer

UPDATE 7.45AM: A quiet street in Toowoomba has been turned into a crime scene with detectives investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate that just after 1am, outside an address in Curzon St, a man was speaking with two men when he sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.

The two men fled the scene in a vehicle. It is understood that police are still looking for the men.

The 20-year-old Toowoomba man was transported to hospital for treatment to what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are waiting to interview him.

Investigations are continuing with police appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist with investigations to contact them.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba. The Chronicle

EARLIER 6.15AM: Police are investigating after a man was shot in a quiet Toowoomba street early this morning.

A Police Media spokeswoman said police and emergency services were called to the Rangeville home, on Curzon St, just after 1am.

MORE NEWS:

A 20-year-old man was found to be shot in the abdomen and left knee.

He was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The gunman is still on the run.

More to come.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba home early this morning.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Toowoomba home early this morning. 9 NEWS
Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks shooting shot toowoomba

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Sexualised acts' with puppy lands miner tiny fine

'Sexualised acts' with puppy lands miner tiny fine

GRAPHIC CONTENTDarren Lee Jolley was caught performing highly sexualised acts with a less than 12-month-old puppy.

Police warning: Fake $50s spotted in region

RIP OFF: This counterfeit note was passed in the Lockyer Valley region recently.

POLICE are concerned about the circulation of counterfeit notes

The key to weight loss, without the nonsense

Beef poke salad bowl

New research suggests we could have it wrong.

F/A Hornet fuels above Qld for Exercise Talisman Sabre

The F/A-18 Hornet lines up. Picture: Jodie Munro O'Brien

This is how you refuel an F/A-18 Hornet refuel above our heads

Local Partners

UPDATE: Dog seized after girl left with serious facial injury

'It is too early to say whether it will be put down.'

'It was our choice whether or not to let our baby boy go'

"I will never forget the pure pain of that moment.”

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Freehold Investment

5 Verrall Street, Riverview 4303

Commercial andbull; Colorbond freestanding warehouse/office/showroom with air-con andbull; Situated on a 1,019m2* industrial ... Offers Over...

andbull; Colorbond freestanding warehouse/office/showroom with air-con andbull; Situated on a 1,019m2* industrial site andbull; Tenanted at $41,600pa + OGS + GST...

Prime Location – Entry Level Townhouse!

48/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Town House 3 2 $209,000

Unit 48 - this little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

CBD Location Returning $87,000/Annum*

20 and 20a Moffatt Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial With all of the hard work already done, this fantastic opportunity has ... Expressions Of...

With all of the hard work already done, this fantastic opportunity has a strong return and is ready to invest into! The properties are located right in the CBD...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $335,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

WHAT ELSE CAN I SAY

1 Box Street, Yamanto 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $289,000

800sqm of flat usable land is ready for you to build Minutes to the heart of Ipswich, you will find the location nothing but central. You will find quality...

Views with a Country Lifestyle - 44.33 Hectares

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

SURE TO IMPRESS

1 Rhiannon Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $379,000...

This low-set solid brick home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. Sitting on an elevated corner block in the popular Flinders View. Offering: - 4 Good size...

Something for the Future, Buy Land Now!

24 Poores Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Rural 2 1 2 $650,000...

Location is the big plus with this acreage property with frontage onto the Cunningham Highway and being situated in the high growth area of Ipswich and surrounds.

Rural Paradise

7524 Cunningham Highway, Tarome 4309

Residential Land 0 0 $379,000

Located only 5 minutes from Aratula Township on the Cunningham's Gap side this 17.33 Ha has come to the market and the owners have priced it to sell!! Use the land...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!