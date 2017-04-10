Man in serious condition after being hit by machinery

A MAN in his 30s has been rushed to hospital by helicopter after suffering serious head injuries in Springfield Lakes.

Queensland Ambulance received reports at 1.32pm of a man being hit by machinery at a location on Grande Ave in Springfield Lakes.

A QAS spokesperson said the man was unconscious when they arrived.

"He is in a serious condition and was choppered out to the Princess Alexandra Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"They are treating him for a head injury - a suspected skull fracture."